Govt evacuates 1,60,945 stranded JK residents so far

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday claimed to have evacuated about 1,60,945 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date.

In an official press release issued here, the Jammu and Kashmir administration informed that so far they have received 63 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs with about 50,873 passengers while about 1,10,072 persons from other states and UTs including 328 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.