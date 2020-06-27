Govt evacuates 1,68,334 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 1,68,334 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 66 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 53,588 passengers while about 1,14,746 persons from other states and UTs including 657 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1757 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur including 122 returnees from Pakistan and 2 from Russia (abroad) from June 26 to June 27 mornings while 875 passengers have reached today in the 45th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 45 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 37,885 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.