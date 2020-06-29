Govt evacuates 1,72,728 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 1,72,728 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 68 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 55,325 passengers while about 1,17,403 persons from other states and UTs including 657 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1362 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 28 to June 29 mornings while 832 passengers have reached today in the 47th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.