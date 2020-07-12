Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 12:21 AM

Govt evacuates 2,10,703 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 2,10,703 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country, via Lakhanpur  and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SoP).

As per the official data received in this regard, the J&K administration has received 81 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 67,323 passengers while about 1,43,380 persons from other states and UTs including 823 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1466 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from July 11 to July 12 mornings while 928 passengers have reached today in the 60th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 60 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 51,627 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.

