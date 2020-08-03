Govt evacuates 2,81,351 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated about 2,81,351 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the J&K administration has received 103 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 86,043 passengers while about 1,95,308 persons from other states and UTs including 904 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1403 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from August 02 to August 03 mornings while 745 passengers have reached today in the 82nd Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 82 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 70,347 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.