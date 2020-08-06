Govt evacuates 2,88,699 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 2,88,699 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard operating Procedures (SoP).

As per the official data, the J&K administration has received 106 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 88,570 passengers while about 2,00,129 persons from other states and UTs including 904 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1468 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from August 05 to August 06 mornings while 930 passengers have reached today in the 85th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.