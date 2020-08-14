Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: August 15, 2020, 12:49 AM

Govt evacuates 3,11,901 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 3,11,901 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur  and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 114 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 96,198 passengers while about 2,15,703 persons from other states and UTs including 906 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1746 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from August 13 to August 14 mornings while 962 passengers have reached today in the 93rd Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 93 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 80,502 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.

