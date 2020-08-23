Govt evacuates 3,45,000 stranded JK residents

The J&K government has evacuated about 3,45,000 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 123 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 105,516 passengers while about 2,39,484 persons from other states and UTs including 928 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 3237 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from August 23 to August 24 mornings while 1049 passengers have reached today in the 102nd Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 102 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 89,820 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.