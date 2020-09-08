Govt evacuates 4,11,803 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 4,11,803 residents of Jammu and Kashmir, stranded in other parts of India due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 139 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1,22,621 passengers while about 2,89,182 persons from other states and UTs including 934 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.