Govt evacuates 49,218 residents through Lakhanpur

The government has evacuated 49,218 people through Lakhanpur besides bringing back home 7,264 persons through special trains at Jammu and Udhampur till May 15.

According to official figures, Rajdhani train from Delhi brought over 900 stranded J&K residents to Jammu this morning while two trains, one from Delhi and other from Aligarh reached at railway station Udhampur today, carrying 523 and 781 passengers respectively.

At Udhampur, the trains were received by Deputy Commissioner, Piyush Singhla, who had a brief interaction with the passengers about their journey and facilities.

He informed that the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for reception and departure of the passengers to their homes in different districts of J&K.

“Corona warriors are facilitating the returnees to reach their home”, he said.

The DC informed that the authorities were ensuring strict adherence to the guidelines issued by Union Ministries of Home Affairs and Health and Family Welfare regarding COVID19 during boarding and de-boarding process in the district.

As per the official statement, of 49,218 returnees till May 15,2020 coming via Lakhanpur included 11,513 from Punjab; 18,286 from Himachal Pradesh, 3,905 from Delhi, 650 from Gujrat, 1,538 from Rajasthan, 2,401 from Haryana, 96 from Chhattisgarh, 2,666 from Uttarakhand, 326 from Maharashtra, 2,766 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 from Odhisa, 35 from Assam, 814 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 486 from Chandigarh, 316 from Telengana, 142 from Bihar and 3,148 from other states and UTs till May 15 morning.