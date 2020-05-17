Govt evacuates 54,866 J&K residents

With evacuation of 2,470 more stranded passengers, the total number of J&K residents evacuated through Lakhanpur has reached 54,866. Besides, 11,456 stranded passengers have reached J&K through special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations.

The Jammu district administration Sunday received 4th train carrying 898 passengers of various districts of J&K. So far, four trains have reached Jammu with a total of 3,768 stranded passengers belonging to different districts.

Deputy Commissioner, Sushma Chauhan, who is supervising the process of boarding and de-boarding of returnees, informed that 100 percent sampling of returnees has been done at the kiosks established by the administration at the station.

Besides, an elaborate transport system has been put in place to take the passengers to their native districts for administrative quarantine.

According to official data, the 8th special train reached Udhampur railway station carrying 1,315 stranded residents.

At Udhampur, the trains are being received by Deputy Commissioner, Piyush Singhla, who had a brief interaction with the passengers about their journey and facilities.

As per the statement, of 54,866 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur included 11,975 from Punjab, 19,002 from Himachal Pardesh, 5,148 from Dehli, 1,064 from Gujrat, 1,916 from Rajasthan, 3,189 from Haryana, 106 from Chattisgarh, 2,883 from Uttarakhand, 388 from Maharashtra, 3,399 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 from Odhisa, 35 from Assam, 832 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 847 from Chandigarh, 500 from Telengana, seven from Karnatka, 32 from Chennai, 225 from Bihar, 14 from West Bengal, 26 from Jharkhand and 3,148 from other states and UTs.