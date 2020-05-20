Govt evacuates 78902 stranded JK residents

Government has transported over 78902 residents of J&K, residents stranded outside UT due to lockdown imposed in the wake of global pandemic, back to their hometowns through COVID special trains, buses and flights. Likewise, the first train carrying 1184 outbound migrant workers has left from Katra for Chattrapur, MP besides the outward movement for 16399 outside people stranded at Lakhanpur has been done till date.

As per the detailed break up about the figures, the government has evacuated 61354 residents of J&K, stranded in various other states and UTs, through Lakhanpur besides bringing back home about 17047 people through special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations. Besides 501 passengers including students have been brought back through special flights, so far.

1862 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from May 19 to May 20 morning while 961 passengers have reached today in the 7th COVID special AC train at Jammu railway station besides about 1861 passengers have reached Udhampur railway station from Bengluru, Habibganj and Bholapur in 3 special trains. So far, seven trains have reached Jammu with a total of 6469 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 10578 passengers have reached Udhampur in 13 special trains, so far. Besides, special trains carrying about 1100 passengers from Ahmadabad is expected to reach Udhampur by this evening.

Principal Secretary PDD, Rohit Kansal; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and Chief Electoral Officer, Hirdesh Kumar, who are the Nodal Officers for management of return of stranded people at Jammu, Udhampur and Kathua respectively, are personally monitoring the facilities being extended to the passengers during their de-boarding and movement to their home districts.