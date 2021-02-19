Govt failed to provide employment to J&K youth: Sadhotra

National Conference senior leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra Friday expressed serious concern over increasing unemployment among the youth, following failure of BJP in fulfilling its promises.

Sadhotra was addressing a public meeting at Sangrampur in Marh where he targetted BJP saying that there was frustration and disgust among the unemployed youth.

“The youth are alienated due to the failed policies of BJP and it is not in national interest. J&K being the most sensitive border region of the country, the government should take effective measures to provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth of J&K,” said Sadhotra.