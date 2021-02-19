Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 11:28 PM

Govt failed to provide employment to J&K youth: Sadhotra

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 11:28 PM
Greater Kashmir

National Conference senior leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra Friday expressed serious concern over increasing unemployment among the youth, following failure of BJP in fulfilling its promises.

Sadhotra was addressing a public meeting at Sangrampur in Marh where he targetted BJP saying that there was frustration and disgust among the unemployed youth.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Drang Khag residents seek posting of Patwari

Illegal excavation, transportation of Sand | Ganderbal Police arrests 2 persons, seize vehicles

Airlifting of students from Gurez | JK Students Association thanks Div Com, DC Bandipora

Representational Photo

3 including wildlife official injured in leopard attack

“The youth are alienated due to the failed policies of BJP and it is not in national interest. J&K being the most sensitive border region of the country, the government should take effective measures to provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth of J&K,” said Sadhotra.

Related News