Govt fleecing people with unprecedented taxes: Congress

Congress Wednesday announced to intensify its “agitation programme” through the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir against the government’s “tax terrorism” by organising a series of protests, sit-ins and by courting arrests to create a movement for seeking rollback of unprecedented taxes by the Government of India and J&K government.

Speaking at a convention of the party here, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said a schedule of protest demonstrations upto March 30 had been chalked out for different areas of all districts in which people as well as workers and senior leaders would attend.

“Congress units are already protesting but the protests will be expanded and intensified throughout the Kashmir and Jammu in the coming days,” he said.

Mir said that the government had let loose a “reign of terror” by imposing heavy taxes of various kinds and the common man was unable to manage his livelihood and day-to-day needs.