Govt frames committee to examine land grab loss to public exchequer

The government Friday constituted a 12-member committee headed by Principal Secretary Revenue to examine loss caused to the public exchequer by the continuous occupation of the government land by the erstwhile leases and licensees.

Consequent upon OWP (PIL) No 484/2020 titled Pahalgam Peoples Welfare Organisation versus State of J&K and others, the General Administration Department (GAD) constituted a committee for the implementation of the order of the J&K High Court.

The committee also has members from Jammu including Divisional Commissioner Jammu besides members from Jammu Development Authority and Jammu Municipal Corporation.

It would examine proposals, if any, for the removal of leases and make recommendations.

They will examine the losses caused to the public exchequer by the continuous occupation of the government land by the erstwhile lessees and licensees, the order reads.

“To take steps for retrieval of public property from illegal and unauthorised occupants, to take steps for eviction of unauthorised occupants, and to propose amendments in laws and rules required for implementation of directions of the court,” the order reads.

The committee would also examine site plans for photographs and allied documents including lease, license deeds, permissions, and sanctions.

It would also examine disposal of public property through public auctions, tenders and make recommendations.

Besides Principal Secretary, Revenue who has been appointed as Chairman, the committee would have 11 other members including Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, Principal Chief Conservator, Administrative Secretary Tourism, Administrative Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority, Vice Chairman Jammu Development Authority, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, CEO Tourism Development Authority Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Patnitop and Sonamarg, representative of Housing and Urban Development Department not below the rank of administrative secretary and representative of Forest, Ecology and Environment department not below the rank of Additional Secretary.