Govt grants selection grade to 81 gazetted officers

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday granted selection grade (non-functional) of Rs 15600-39100 with grade pay of Rs 5600 to 81 members of Junior Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service and J&K Secretariat (Gazzetted) service-1 (under secretaries).

The officers who were granted selection grade include Reetika Arora, Preeti Sharma, Nazia Hassan, and 78 others.