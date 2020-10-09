Govt has taken a slew of measures for tribal welfare: Advisor Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Tribal Affairs Department here today. The meeting was attended by Secretary Tribal Affairs Department, Rehana Batool; Director Tribal Affairs Department, Mohammad Salim Malik, Financial Advisor Tribal Affairs Department, Secretary Gujjar & Bakarwal Advisory Board, Assistant Director Tribal Affairs Department and other concerned.

Secretary Tribal Affairs briefed the Advisor about various activities of the department being carried out through various line departments under Special Central Assistance to Sub-Tribal Schemes like development of Cluster Tribal Model Villages, establishment of Milk Villages and Milk Chilling Plants, construction of PHCs/CHCs in tribal areas besides providing adequate power supply, rural infrastructure and other requisite facilities to improve living conditions of nomadic families. Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor Khan reiterated that the main aim of developing Cluster Tribal Model Village is to provide enhanced basic amenities to ST population with emphasis on education, health, skill development, horticulture, agriculture, tourism etc.

Director Tribal Affairs apprised the Advisor about milk chilling plants which are operational in the tribal areas and have also facilitated the tribal population which are involved in milk business particularly during the COVID -19 period.

While reviewing the status of ongoing construction works of the Department, the Advisor called for speeding up all the projects for timely completion. He maintained that the government has taken a slew of measures for progress and welfare of the Tribal population and directed the officers to ensure optimum use of resources 100 per cent implementation of the development projects so that their benefits reach to the intended populace.