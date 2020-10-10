Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 11, 2020, 1:44 AM

Govt hosts special camps at KP migrant colonies in Jammu

Camps organized to register beneficiaries of various schemes: Simrandeep
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 11, 2020, 1:44 AM
Representational Pic

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has organized special camps at 3 different locations for registration of beneficiaries under various central sponsored schemes.

Another 114 counters have been setup at 20 different locations including Jagti Camps, Nagrota Camp, Muthi, Purkhoo, Gangyal, Channi Himmat, Bagwati Nagar, Bohri,Janipur, Durga Nagar and other locations for registering migrants under Ayushmann Bharat scheme.

Trending News

Nine houses gutted in Gurez blaze, 40 livestock dead

Teachers must update themselves with latest technological trends: ZEO Kangan

CUK's teacher edu deptt holds workshop

Representational Image

J&K SLSA observes World Mental Health Day

The camps were organized on the direction of Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir so that the people could get themselves registered under the scheme.

Secretary Disaster Management Relief and Reconstruction Department, Simrandeep Singh, Relief  and Rehabilitation Commissioner, T K Bhat and other officers inaugurated the camp at Mini Town Ship Jagti.

Various departments have setup their counters in the camp for registration of eligible beneficiaries under the schemes pertaining to their respective departments. During the camp large number of families from Jagti and adjoining areas were registered under Pradhan Manti Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojna (PMSBY), PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana(PMJJBY), PM Mudra Yojana (PMMY),Old age pension scheme, National Family Benefit Scheme( NFBS), Mission Indradanush, PM Mutra vandana Yojna(PMMVY), PM Ujjwala Yojna (PMUJ), National Talent Search Examination, PM Special Scholarship Scheme(PMSSS), Himayat Skill Development and other schemes.

Latest News
Representational Image

NASA delays manned SpaceX mission to space station till November

File Photo

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 37mn mark: Johns Hopkins

File Photo of Rahul Gandhi

CM, his police say no one was raped because for them she was 'no one': Rahul on Hathras case

Nine houses gutted in Gurez blaze, 40 livestock dead

Moreover, a special counter was also set up by revenue department for issuance of domicile certificates among the people of the Jagti.  A counter was also set up for issuance of Adhar cards.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary DMRRR said, the camps have been organized under the Jan Abhiyan and on the directions of Lieutenant Governor for registration of eligible beneficiaries under various schemes. Around 22 thousands registered relief migrants would get covered through special camps and they would avail the benefits of over 17 different schemes of various departments.

Related News