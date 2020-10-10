Govt hosts special camps at KP migrant colonies in Jammu

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has organized special camps at 3 different locations for registration of beneficiaries under various central sponsored schemes.

Another 114 counters have been setup at 20 different locations including Jagti Camps, Nagrota Camp, Muthi, Purkhoo, Gangyal, Channi Himmat, Bagwati Nagar, Bohri,Janipur, Durga Nagar and other locations for registering migrants under Ayushmann Bharat scheme.

The camps were organized on the direction of Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir so that the people could get themselves registered under the scheme.

Secretary Disaster Management Relief and Reconstruction Department, Simrandeep Singh, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, T K Bhat and other officers inaugurated the camp at Mini Town Ship Jagti.

Various departments have setup their counters in the camp for registration of eligible beneficiaries under the schemes pertaining to their respective departments. During the camp large number of families from Jagti and adjoining areas were registered under Pradhan Manti Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojna (PMSBY), PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana(PMJJBY), PM Mudra Yojana (PMMY),Old age pension scheme, National Family Benefit Scheme( NFBS), Mission Indradanush, PM Mutra vandana Yojna(PMMVY), PM Ujjwala Yojna (PMUJ), National Talent Search Examination, PM Special Scholarship Scheme(PMSSS), Himayat Skill Development and other schemes.

Moreover, a special counter was also set up by revenue department for issuance of domicile certificates among the people of the Jagti. A counter was also set up for issuance of Adhar cards.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary DMRRR said, the camps have been organized under the Jan Abhiyan and on the directions of Lieutenant Governor for registration of eligible beneficiaries under various schemes. Around 22 thousands registered relief migrants would get covered through special camps and they would avail the benefits of over 17 different schemes of various departments.