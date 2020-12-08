Govt investing heavily in J&K's education, infrastructure: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur Monday said the Government of India (GoI)-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put Jammu and Kashmir on the highway of economic growth.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also attacked the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), accusing these parties of neglecting the development of higher education institutions and other infrastructure.

“Modi government has put J&K on the highway of economic growth. We have not only ensured national integrity but also integrated the region with the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision,” he told rallies for DDC polls in Rajouri district. Thakur said that J&K would soon emerge as an educational hub.

“The IIT, IIM, IIMC and AIIMS will expand educational opportunities for the youth,” he said.

Thakur said that the BJP wants the youth of J&K to compete with the rest of India and achieve their aspirations. “Expanding infrastructure and investment in J&K will provide them avenues for employment,” he said.