Govt issues schedule for digitisation of Darbar Move files

The General Administration Department (GAD) Monday issued the schedule for scanning and digitisation of official files and records of the Darbar Move offices working outside the civil secretariat.

“In continuation of the government order No 234-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated 10th March 2021, the schedule for scanning and digitisation of official files and records of Darbar Move offices and organisations, seven scanning centres have been established at ChanniHimmat, Shastri Nagar, Sainik Colony and Gandhi

Nagar for the scanning of official records and files,” reads an order of GAD.

As per the order, the Nodal Officer nominated by each office or organisation would coordinate with the J&K-level project monitoring team of J&K e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) comprising Irfan Ahmed, Project Manager and ArunPanotra, Analyst-IT for any technical assistance required for understanding the process of the file preparation, as per the already issued SOP.

The order states that the Nodal Officer would inter-alia be responsible for quality checking of scanned files and meta-data at digitisationcentre.

“The scanning centres will remain functional on holidays including Sundays. Hence, files will be accepted and reverted even on holidays,” the order reads.

It said that the left out move offices which do not figure in this order would also keep their files prepared as per the already issued SOP.

The schedule for their scanning would be issued separately.

The scanning of the files would be done till 26th March 2021.