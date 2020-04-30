Govt issues SOP to regulate movement of stranded migrant workers,students

The Jammu and Kashmir Government today issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for regulating the movement of stranded migrant workers, students and others to and from outside the Union Territory.

Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra has been appointed as nodal officer of Jammu and Kashmir for the movement of stranded persons and he will coordinate with nodal officers of others Sates for the movement of stranded people, reads the order of Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

The order has categorically clarified that inward and outward movements will be undertaken only with the prior permission of the Nodal Officer of Jammu and Kashmir or those designated by him.

“Any person arriving at the border without permission of the nodal officer of J&K will be put under administrative quarantine for 21 days at Lakhanpur,” reads the order with strict directions to the officials not to allow any one without permission.

Besides, no one from red zones, districts or hot-spot will be allowed to enter without the prior permission of Nodal Officer of the UT or as part of an organised movement by the Nodal Officer of J&K.