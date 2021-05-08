Govt launches phone-in health programme for Covid related queries

Government of Jammu & Kashmir is launching a live ‘phone-in’ programme on Gulistan Channel and Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar to address all the health related queries of people of J&K .

From Monday, May 10 onwards the programme will be telecast twice daily- from 8:30 am to 9 am and 8:30 pm to 9 pm on Gulistan News.

The programme will be coordinated by NHM, J&K and will have eminent doctors taking calls of the public on issues related to Covid treatment, home isolation and other non – Covid health related problems.

Public can call on the Divisional Control Room numbers- 0191-2520982, 2549676, 2674444, 2674115, 2674908 to ask questions and submit suggestions. Similarly the programme shall be telecast twice daily on Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar from Monday, 10th of May 2021 at 8.30 am in the morning and at 7.30 pm in the evening over DD Kashir. The live programme under the title “Doctors Speak” shall be of half an hour duration with doctors responding to the queries of viewers who wish to ask specific questions pertaining to Covid 19 illness. In this connection Doordarshan has shared phone lines 0194-2481813 and 0194-2481832 on which the specialist doctors can be asked questions. This is in continuation to the series of Health programmes on COVID-19 being telecast by Doordarshan, the statement released by DD said