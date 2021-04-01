Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 2:00 PM

Govt leases out 500 kanals of land to build temple, allied infra in Jammu

The future development on the campus will also contribute to economic growth of the region, a government handout said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 2:00 PM
Representational Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Representational Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday approved allotment of nearly 500 kanals of its land to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) charitable trust on lease for a period of forty years for building of a temple and allied pilgrim infrastructure.

The allotment of 496 kanal, 17 marla land was approved by the Administrative Council (AC) which met in Jammu under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday, an official handout said.

Trending News
Photo Courtesy:@JKPC_/Twitter

Former J&K bureaucrat Mohammad Ashraf Mir joins People's Conference

Habj Abdul Gani Wani passed away on Thursday

Father of renowned urologist Dr Saleem Wani passes away

GK photo

Cop guarding BJP leader's house killed in suspected militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

Army shuts down military farms

As per the handout, the proposed allied infrastructure to be built at the site includes a pilgrim amenities complex, a ‘vedapathshala’, a meditation centre, office, residential quarters and parking adding that in future, there would also be medical and educational facilities in the premises.

It further said that TTD, a board established by government under the TTD Act, 1932 is a “charitable organization of international repute with a proven track record of activities in the spiritual, cultural, social, and educational sphere”.

The J&K government’s handout said the TTD’s arrival in J&K “will tap the tourism potential particularly pilgrim tourism in Jammu, the city of temples, besides enhancing economic activities”.

Latest News
Representational Image

Two teachers suspended for allegedly manhandling traffic cop in J&K's Rajouri

Photo Courtesy:@JKPC_/Twitter

Former J&K bureaucrat Mohammad Ashraf Mir joins People's Conference

Habj Abdul Gani Wani passed away on Thursday

Father of renowned urologist Dr Saleem Wani passes away

GK photo

Cop guarding BJP leader's house killed in suspected militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

“Once developed, the TTD infrastructure will be an attraction for the pilgrims and tourists in addition to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Amarnathji Shrine,” it said.

It further said the trust “will enable tourists to come and stay longer in Jammu city” adding “The future development on the campus will also contribute to economic growth of the region”.

Tagged in , ,
Related News