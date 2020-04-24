Govt lifts restrictions in Bathindi, Gujjar Nagar red zones of Jammu

The administration here lifted restrictions from Bathindi, Sunjwan, Gujjar Nagar and Bhawani Nagar (Janipur) areas after reviewing COVID19 cases in the red zone.

“Some pockets from within (Bathindi/Sunjwan) still continue to be containment zones including Firdosabad, Chirag Colony, New Colony Noor Masjid in Sunjwan, and KaryaniTalab,” said deputy commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chouhan.

The DC said the administration has lifted restrictions from Gujjar Nagar as well as Bhawani Nagar in Janipur.

“There is a procedure to switch from red zone to green zone, and red zone to orange zone 14 days from the last positive case and orange to green zone after another 14 days,” said the DC.

An official, wishing not to be named said, the restrictions in containment zone of KaryaniTalab, an area in NarwalBala will continue because of Rohingya population.

“Entry from opposite to wave mall towards Bathindi has been allowed to Makka Masjid, and Vidata Nagar is also free from the restrictions,” said the official.

He said shops will remain open only on specified time.

“The strictness on entry and exit from Gujjar Nagar continues. Police do not allow any movement. The barbed wires are still on the roads, and shops are ordered to remain open till 2 pm from morning,” said Corporator, Gujjar Nagar, Mohi-ud-Din Choudhary.

He said in view of Ramadhan, the government should relax restrictions. “We are expecting a public friendly decision from them,” he said.

Pertinently, the development to lift restrictions follows after resentment from people who faced hardships in Bathindi and Gujjar due to the strict restrictions.

The administration had justified the decision of declaring Bathindi and Sunjwan as red zones, saying there were over 10 positive COVID19 cases in Sunjwan.

Amid the debate over why Bathindi and Gujjar Nagar continue to be red zone, the administration reviewed the decision giving relief to people residing in four areas of Bathindi area and Sunjwan.

Two residents from Maharashtra and others from Uttar Pradesh were detected COVID19 positive by the authorities when they were shifted from Sunjwan to quarantine wards for their treatment following symptoms.