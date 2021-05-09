Govt notifies contractual appointment of retired doctors, faculty

J&K Health and Medical Education department Sunday accorded sanction to the contractual appointment of retired faculty members of Government Medical Colleges Srinagar, Jammu, SKIMS Soura and Bemina and doctors of Health Services department.

The step has been taken in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in its second wave and with a view to augment the efforts of the government in a fight against this pandemic.

As per the Government Order No 378-JK(HME) of 2021, sanction was accorded to the contractual appointment of those faculty members who have retired from the Government Medical Colleges, Srinagar and Jammu and SKIMS, Soura and Bemina, who are within 70 years of age as on 1st June 2021 and are willing to join in their respective parent institutions for deployment for COVID-19 duty. “Such willing faculty members should join before the Principals Government Medical Colleges, Srinagar and Jammu Director, SKIMS, Soura and Bemina, as the case may be,” read the order.

As per the order, sanction was also accorded to the contractual appointment of those doctors (Medical Officers, Consultants, Senior Consultants) who have retired from the Health Services department, who are within 70 years of age as on 1st June 2021 and are willing to join in the Health Services Department, Kashmir and Jammu for deployment for COVID-19 duty, as per the requirements to be worked out by the respective Directors, Health Services Department, Kashmir and Jammu.

“Such willing doctors should join before the Directors, Health Services Department, Srinagar and Jammu, as the case may be. The salary of the contractual appointees in both the cases shall be the last salary drawn minus pension and commuted portion of pension. The engagement shall be for a period of one year or till further orders, whichever is earlier. The posts for these engagements should be deemed to have been created,” the order read.

“The willing faculty members and doctors should join immediately before the concerned Heads of the institutions and Departments, preferably within a period of seven days from the date of issuance of this order,” the order issued by the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo, further read.