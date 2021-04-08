Govt notifies names of Sarpanchs, Panchs in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified the names of Sarpanchs and Panchs in Halqa Panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir.

An order to this effect was issued which reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (6) of section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 read with rule 47-A of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, and in amplification of earlier notifications issued in this behalf, the government hereby notify the names of the Sarpanchs and Panchs in Halqa Panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir.”