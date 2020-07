Govt places 108 Jr KAS Probationers in RDD

General Administration Department (GAD) has placed services of 108 Junior Scale KAS Probationers at the disposal of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department.

As per the order, the Junior KAS Probationers will be further posted by the RDD in Jammu and Kashmir. The department has been directed to post these Probationers in smaller blocks, utilizing experienced officers in larger blocks.

The probationers in disposal of RDD include Roopali Arora, Shakeeb Arsallan, Mir Tajamul, Mohib Ali Bukhari, Akshar Kotwal, Tanvi Gupta, Anjali Gandotra, Sonika Sudan, Syed Muiz Qadri, Suresh Singh, Abrar Ahmed Kripak, Aparna Sharma, Supinder Kour, Basharat Mahmood, Fatma, Komal Sharma, Anamul Maqbool, Rouf Ahmad Lone, Niamatullah Sheikh, Kannu Mangotra, Malik Aasif Ahmad, Radhika Sohan, Sameer Ahmad Dar, Umer Farooq, Anu Sharma, Asha Kumari Sharma, Mohammad Tahir, Vipan Kumar, Sheikh Ansar Hussain, Mayank Sharma, Manik Singh Rathore, Kanav Mahajan, Ridhima Sharma, Misbah Arjumand, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Sahil Randhawa, Adnan Tariq, Mohammad Iqbal Zargar, Zeeshan Khan, Monika Sharma, Sheetal Choudhary, Sayima Rukhsar, Amandeep Singh, Sayed Mazhar Ali Jafri, Roohi Khajuria, Anis Ahmed Wani, Sonia Khajuria, Raman Jandyal, Priyanka Gupta, Umer Bashir, Syed Eyad Qadri, Siddarth Dubey, Anjana Sudan, Tamana Seth, Paramdeep Singh, Sofia Akhter, Iqra Syed, Nisha Rani, Saqib Murtaza, Karanjeet Singh, Amit Kumar, Sumit Kohli, Ankit Gupta, Sahil Mahajan, Ranjeet Kour, Noreen Choudhary, Anurag Sharma, Peunika Marwaha, Zahid Rashid, Jatinder Pal Singh, Alka Misra, Gauravdeep Kaur, Sandeep Singh, Aarti, Deepika Sharma, Amjad Hussain Keen, Nowshad Anjum Mir, Mohsina Irshad, Adnan Nazir, Rupali Jasrotia, Tarique Ahmad Padder, Sushant Mahajan, Amir-ul-Haq Nath, Santosh Kumar, Jahid Azad, Mohammad Arif Shah, Burhan Hussain, Aabida Nabi, Irfan-ul-Ashaq, Aflaq Ahmed, Sheikh Attar, Bashir Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ismail Ganie, Sonabar Altaf, Ubaid-ul-Khazir, Hidaitullah Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Shakil Ahmad Bhat, Mahnaz Chishti, Hakeem Aaqib Javid, Gulzar Ahmad Talie, Zamir Ali Ganaie, Rubia Afroz Inqalabi, Nasir Ahmed, Bibi Rehana Kazmi, Sahir Majeed, Junaid Amin Bhat and Mohammad Aurif Wagay.