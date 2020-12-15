Govt ropes in Imtiyaz Ali to promote local Art & Culture

In order to promote local art and culture by providing necessary platform to the local artists and youth through workshops and related activities, government today invited renowned Film Director, Imtiyaz Ali for the purpose. The Bollywood director who has earlier experience of shooting in J&K has shown keen interest in making films casting local artists using local themes, music, art and locales.

In an interaction with the Media, Director Imtiyaz Ali claimed that he is in awe of the culture, art and talent found among J&K artists. He remarked that the richness of culture is so deep here that it would take many initiatives to showcase it fully. Secretary Culture & Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez; Director Archaeology & Museums, Munir-ul-Islam were also present on the occasion.

Ali also expressed that he is back to carryout the work that is exclusively native using native talent, artists, music and musical instruments. He proposed that the vast pool of talent found here is diverse and encompassing every sphere of cinematic requirement so it would take us nothing to search here from beginning to climax of the film.

Ali further said that he is fully convinced that the old, traditional folklore offers so many stories that could be translated into best cinematic presentations. He said that the efforts made earlier has not been enough so bringing more themes to fore would be our main focus.

Bollywood director articulated that youth, so full of energy, has to help themselves by coming forth for making their ability known to the world. He said that their power should get reflected in helping the society. Art and culture brings positivity and positivity motivates for making real progression, he mentioned.

Secretary Culture and Tourism said that this initiative is one among many to bring J&K back on the top of creativity in the entertainment industry, theatre, culture, art, crafts and literature which it once enjoyed in the past.

Sarmad urged youth to explore their talent by exploiting the platform offered to them. He said that film industry has so much to offer to our youth and we in turn also have a vast pool of capable artists, art and natural beauty to explore from. He said that both would get benefitted from one another as the association would be mutually symbiotic.

Secretary further said that it would be a greatest confidence booster for our youth who can get carried away towards other socially evil forces in absence of such an environment here. He said that art can bring best out of them and the platform we propose to give them would be national one.