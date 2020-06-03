Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 3, 2020, 11:36 PM

Govt sets deadline for adhaar seeding in all schemes in JK

Representational Pic

Expressing dismay over delay in uploading data, Finance Department has directed departments to ensure 100 percent adhaar seeding in 15 days ensuring Direct Benefit Transfer to the beneficiaries in all Central Sponsored Schemes and Union Territory schemes in Jammu and Kashmir.

The progress of the on-boarding and disbursement of benefits to the identified beneficiaries under all the schemes on the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) portal will be reviewed by the Finance Department on weekly bases, reads the circular issued by the Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

Mehta said that “All the nodal officers and scheme managers should ensure 100 percent adhaar seeding and the creation of the user agencies of Public Financial Management System (PFMS) portal in respect of DBT scheme for all the Central Sponsored Schemes and Union Territory specific schemes in a mission mode within next 15 days.”

Despite training to officials, the FC Finance said that “Data is not being uploaded on continuous bases and manual uploading of the data on DBT portal is not regularly monitored by the nodal officers.”

