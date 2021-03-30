Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 11:57 PM

Govt sets up 'Monitoring of Litigation Cell'

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 11:57 PM
Greater Kashmir

The government Tuesday set up a seven-member ‘Monitoring of Litigation Cell’.

“In order to have effective monitoring of litigations in Jammu and Kashmir, a full-fledged ‘Monitoring of Litigation Cell’ is constituted in the department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs,” reads an order of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Trending News
Representational Photo

2 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Representational Photo

ACB registers disproportionate assets case against AEE JKPCC

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Govt offices need to become citizen friendly: Altaf Bukhari

File Pic

Govt failed to accommodate dissent, divergent views: NC

As per the order, Special Secretary, Qureshi Tariq Mehmood, Junior Legal Assistant, Neha Koul, Junior Legal Assistant, Rahul Pandit, Junior Legal Assistant, Vijay Kumar Bhat, Junior Legal Assistant Akshay Anand, reporter Shradha Arora, and record-keeper and Sumit Dhar would be members of the ‘Monitoring of Litigation Cell’.

The order says, “The Monitoring of Litigation Cell will be responsible for consolidation of data and information submitted to it in prescribed performa in terms of various government orders issued on the subject of litigation reforms and effective monitoring of litigation and forward the same to the concerned departments for taking all necessary measures for defending the interest of the government before various forums.”

Related News