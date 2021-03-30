Govt sets up 'Monitoring of Litigation Cell'

The government Tuesday set up a seven-member ‘Monitoring of Litigation Cell’.

“In order to have effective monitoring of litigations in Jammu and Kashmir, a full-fledged ‘Monitoring of Litigation Cell’ is constituted in the department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs,” reads an order of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

As per the order, Special Secretary, Qureshi Tariq Mehmood, Junior Legal Assistant, Neha Koul, Junior Legal Assistant, Rahul Pandit, Junior Legal Assistant, Vijay Kumar Bhat, Junior Legal Assistant Akshay Anand, reporter Shradha Arora, and record-keeper and Sumit Dhar would be members of the ‘Monitoring of Litigation Cell’.

The order says, “The Monitoring of Litigation Cell will be responsible for consolidation of data and information submitted to it in prescribed performa in terms of various government orders issued on the subject of litigation reforms and effective monitoring of litigation and forward the same to the concerned departments for taking all necessary measures for defending the interest of the government before various forums.”