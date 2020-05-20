Govt suspends bio-metric attendance for now

Keeping bio-metric attendance in Government offices on hold, the General Administration Department (GAD) has issued fresh instructions to regulate attendance of officers and staff in all the Government offices in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order, all officers of the level of Under Secretary and above should attend office on all working days.

The GAD order reads that all heads of the departments/officers should prepare a roster so as to ensure that 50 percent of the officers, and staff attend office on every alternate day with a motive to regulate the attendance of the officers and staff below the level of Under Secretary.

“The staff who are not required to attend office on particular day, should work from home and should be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times,” reads the order.

Meanwhile, the bio-metric attendance should continue to be suspended until further order. The heads of the department should ensure strict compliance of the instructions. Pertinently, the Government had allowed presence of 33 percent staff in offices, and now, the 50 percent staff is allowed in offices to attend their duties with proper rosters.