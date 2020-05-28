Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 4:10 AM

Govt to fill 2000 Panchayat Accounts Assistants' posts

The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, gave a go ahead to the recruitment of 2000 Panchayat Accounts Assistants.

The selection will be made through Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB), on the basis of merit determined through a written test only. There shall be no interviews in the recruitment process to these posts of Panchayat Accounts Assistants.

With enhancement in responsibilities of Panchayats and significant increase in devolution of funds to these local government bodies, posting of the Panchayat Accounts Assistants will help in proper maintenance of accounts and booking of expenditure in Panchayats.

