Govt to introduce yoga as skill, elective course in colleges, universities

Government on Sunday announced that yoga would be introduced as skill/elective course in all the colleges and universities of UT of J&K.

The announcement was made by Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department (HED), TalatParvezRohella here at a weeklong event held for commemoration of 6th International Yoga Day -2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohella informed, “Government is to introduce yoga as skill/elective course in all the colleges and universities of UT of J&K.”

“Yoga plays a very important role for healthy mind and is a pro vital for younger generation,” he added.

The event was held by Government PG college for Women, Gandhi Nagar, under the aegis of HED.