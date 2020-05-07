Govt upscales COVID19 sampling, testing facilities

Gearing up to the challenge posed by coronavirus pandemic, the J&K government has taken a combination of containment and mitigation measures to slow the spread of disease by testing and treating patients and taking other measures.

A statement said the government has increased its sampling and testing capabilities significantly to reduce the spread and impact of the virus.

“Testing allows identifying the infected person, guiding them to medical treatment, their isolation and tracing and quarantining their contacts,” said the statement.

It said the increased sampling and testing has become all the more important as the migrant workers and students belonging to the Union Territory were returning back to their home districts.

The government was ensuring that every returnee gets tested before going back to their home district, the statement said.

In Jammu, Health and Medical Education Department was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all inward movement into the UT was sampled and tested.

In order to facilitate the testing, the government has already established a testing lab at Microbiology department, GMC Jammu.

As per CMO Jammu, Dr JP Singh, around 1,000 tests were being performed on a daily basis in Jammu alone for suspects for coronavirus.

The department was using RT-PCR testing kits as a method of testing by taking a nasal/throat swab from a patient. It involves extracting ribonucleic acid or RNA, which is the genetic material of the virus.

Apart from the GMC, tests were also being conducted in IIIM Jammu and army command Hospital, Udhampur. More than 18,000 tests have been conducted in Jammu division till date. Dr Lal Path Labs, Jammu has been approved by ICMR to perform the tests

In order to further increase surveillance and detection of infection, a robust sampling mechanism has been put in place.

Sample collection was being done at Gandhinagar hospital and the GMC in Jammu and in all district hospitals and the CHCs.

Following the permission granted to the return of stranded migrant labourers, special sample collection centres have been set up in Lakhanpur in Kathua, Thandikhui in Samba, Tikri in Udhampur, one in Doda.

All migrant labourers and truck drivers are being tested at Lakhanpur. Further, the department has increased the sample collection to more than 3,000 samples per day and every effort is being laid on taking it to 6,000 samples per day.