Govt withdraws 70 posts of J&K Gazetted Police Service from PSC

The government has withdrawn 70 posts of Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Services of the total 141 vacant posts earlier advertised for recruitment through J&K Public Service Commission (PSC).

Now, the PSC would recruit only 71 Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service officers instead of 141.

The aspirants of J&K Civil Services were preparing to appear for preliminary examination which was tentatively scheduled to be held in the last week of June or first week of July 2021.

The General Administration Department (GAD) communication about the withdrawal of 70 posts in J&K Police’s Gazetted Service has disappointed many among them.

The decision comes at a time after a number of them had got a one-time age relaxation.

A communication of the GAD to Secretary, PSC, Jammu, reads: “In supersession of this department’s letter dated 24 December 2020, it is conveyed that the number of vacancies in respect of J&K Police (Gazetted) Service as are available for director recruitment through Combined Competitive Examination 2021 is 71 instead of 141.”

It referred to the revised service-wise, category-wise break-up of the vacancies available for direct recruitment in respect of Junior Scale of KAS, J&K Accounts (G) Service and J&K Police (G) Service through Combined Competitive Examination 2021.

With the withdrawal of 70 JKPS posts, the GAD communication has referred 71 J&K (Gazetted) Police Service posts to PSC.

Besides, the number of vacant posts with regard to Junior Scale KAS and J&K Accounts (G) Service remained unchanged with 56 and 60 posts.

Now the PSC would go for recruitment of 187 posts in total – 71 posts of J&K Police (Gazetted) Services, 56 posts of Junior Scale KAS and 60 posts of J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Services.

On January 8, 2021, PSC had advertised 257 posts for Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 including 56 posts of Junior Scale KAS, J&K Police (G) Service 141 and J&K Accounts Service 60 posts.

Earlier, the civil servant aspirants were up in arms against the reduction of age limit of the aspirants from 37 years to 32 years.

Following resentment among the aspirants, the government gave a one-time age relaxation permitting the civil service aspirants of 37 years to appear in the examination.