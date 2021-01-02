Govt withdraws AEO posts

The Agriculture Department has withdrawn vacant posts which they had referred to the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for the recruitment of Agriculture Extension Officers (AEO) in view of Department’s Reorganization.

Informing about the withdrawal of the vacancies, the Minister of State in PMO, DrJatinder Singh through Twitter informed: “Regarding J&K SSB Advertisement for Agriculture Department posts, I have taken cognizance of inputs from aspirant youth and discussed the issue with Principal Secretary NavinChoudhary. He is examining the matter. Meanwhile, the advertisement is deferred/withdrawn.”

Chairman, JKSSB, Khalid Jahangir said that 126 posts were advertised for Kashmir division and 20 posts of Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) for Jammu Division and they have been withdrawn by the Government.

Jahangir said: “We have been informed that these posts were abolished due to reorganization of the department and in place of these posts; new posts and designations will be created in the Agriculture Department, while the matter is under consideration of the Finance Department. Later, they will again refer the vacant posts to the recruitment agency.”

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production, Horticulture, Sheep and Animal Husbandry, Navin Kumar Choudhary said that: these posts were referred to the recruitment agency in January 2019 and these were never withdrawn.

“The situation since then has changed dramatically. The department is in process of reorganization which is in an advanced stage for the concurrence of the Finance Department. Therefore, these posts were withdrawn. However, in a month’s time, a much larger number of vacancies will go (for their recruitment),” he added. It may be recalled here that the some aspirants who had applied for the vacant posts of AEOs in Jammu had agitated over the number of vacant advertised for Jammu in view of less number of vacant posts were in-comparison to Kashmir Valley.

An official said that anyone can now apply for divisional and district level cadre posts from any district or division within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir while terming the allegations “irrelevant”.

A senior official said that AEO posts were created in the Agriculture Department following a cabinet decision and the people were recruited accordingly. However, their promotion avenues have reduced. The reorganization is being done to work out all the issues from within the department by bringing it in a proper structure.