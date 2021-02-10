Govt working on economic advancement in J&K: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that government was working on economic advancement in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to delegations of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PHCCI) Jammu, Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Para-Athlete, S. Chandeep Singh, who called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan, said that government was working on several ambitious projects in both the regions.

A delegation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, led by its President, Arun Gupta submitted a memorandum of issues and demands pertaining to the development and promotion of tourist spots, religious circuits and Suchetgarh Border tourism; incentives to trade and transport sector and remodeling of warehouses.

Similarly, a delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu led by its Chairman, Rahul Sahai submitted a memorandum of suggestions on measures for revival of J&K Economy including promotion of tourism sector; revenue generation through Ease of Doing Business measures; revival of sick MSME units; single window clearance; infrastructural development of tourism and pilgrimage places, besides others.

While interacting with the members of the delegations, the Lt Governor observed that the J&K Government has initiated several significant measures for economic advancement of the people of the UT. He assured the delegations that the issues projected by them would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.

Meanwhile, Para-Athlete and Asian Gold Medalist, S. Chandeep Singh met the Lt Governor and received high appreciation from him for his extraordinary achievements at national and international platforms.