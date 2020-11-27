Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 28, 2020, 12:50 AM

'GRA Insurance policy for 3.5 lakh Govt employees renewed'

Finance Department has renewed Group Personal Accidental (GRA) Insurance Policy for 3.5 lakhs gazetted and non-gazetted Government employees of J&K including consolidated, contractual, adhoc and daily wagers.

Meanwhile, sanction has also been accorded to the advance drawal of an amount of Rs 12.10 crores (Rs 345.74 per employee) under various heads for subsequent release of the amount to M/s Oriental Insurance Company Ltd as per premium for group personal accidental insurance policy for 3.50 lakhs employees in J&K Government for a period of one year from the date of payment of premium.

