Gram Panchayats must actively participate in B2V3: Advisor Sharma

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma, on Friday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary during a grand function organised by Gandhi Global Family (GGF) J&K at Diwan-e-Aam Mubarak Mandi Jammu to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor called upon all Gram Panchayats to actively participate in Phase-III of ‘ Back to Village’ program which would be a real tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi. Sharma said that Phase-III of ‘Back to Village’ program will be focusing on components like redressal of public grievances, prompt public service delivery and delivery of development at Gram Panchayat level.

Advisor Sharma said that the philosophy as preached by the icon has more relevance in today’s context and appealed the people especially the younger generation to imbibe the principles of Gandhian philosophy for living a blissful life.