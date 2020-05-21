Grameen Bank chairman felicitated

BJP state unit team headed by SSP (retd) Bhupinder Singh in charge grievance cell BJP HQ Trikuta Nagar Jammu and office secretary Tilak Raj Gupta under Presidentship of RavinderRaina handed over appreciation letter of Prime Minister to Chairman J&K Grameen Bank for doing excellent job as Corona Warrior.

According to statement, the letter was handed in presence of General Manager D K Bali, Chief AI&V D D Gupta and staff at Head Office Narwal Jammu.

Chairman Janak Raj Angural thanked Prime Minister for his appreciation to the Warriors.

He also appreciated COVID19 Task Force panel of the bank for issuing timely guidelines for smooth functioning of branches across the state and all the staff members of the bank for coming together in carrying out their part of responsibility and duties as a warrior during this hour of crisis.