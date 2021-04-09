Jammu, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 12:53 AM

Grenade recovered from house in Doda district, man arrested

Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 12:53 AM

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday after a hand grenade was recovered from his house in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Safdar Ali, who is a brother of Pakistan-based militant Mohammad Amin, has been arrested, they said.

Trending News
A man walks inside Kashmir's historical Jamia Masjid. [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]

Have not suspended early morning, late night prayers: Jamia Auqaf

Representational Image

Off-duty soldier shot dead in south Kashmir's Bijbehara

A man being sampled for COVID-19 at Srinagar's TRC. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

'Beats logic': Kashmir doctors' body says night curfew won't stop COVID spread

Omar Abdullah while taking a jab at Srinagar on Wednesday. [Image: Twitter/ @OmarAbdullah]

Omar Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19; 'asymptomatic', he says on Twitter

He is a labourer by profession and a resident of Kathawa village of the district’s Thathri area, the officials said.

Ali was called to the local police station for questioning after information about the grenade was received, they said

The officials said that a case has been registered under the Arms Act and further investigation is on.

Related News