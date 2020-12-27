Grenades recovered during search operation in Mendhar, 3 detained: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police Force (Rashtriya Rifles) on Sunday claimed to have busted a militant module—working in Poonch district.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army’s Romeo Force (Rashtriya Rifles) on Sunday claimed to have busted a militant module—working in Poonch district.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that forces foiled a major plot on religious places with three militant associates arrested so far and six grenades recovered from their possession. The SSP said that a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and it’s Special Operation Group along with Indian Army’s 49 Rashtriya Rifles battalion laid a naka in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Basooni and intercepted a vehicle JK02BG 8086 in which a person Mustafa Khan son of Yaseer Khan resident of Galuta Harni was travelling who was apprehended and put to questioning for his suspicious movement.

“During questioning, the one of the associates broke down and confessed for his involvement in militant related activities,” he said, adding two more militant associates were apprehended including Muhammad Yaseen and Rayees Ahmed both resident of Dabbi Balakote.

Police said that during questioning from the trio, vital clues were developed and searches were conducted in the house of Mustafa Khan from where six grenades were recovered.

The SSP also said that during investigation, it has come to fore that the arrested person were in regular contact with the handlers in Pakistan who were instructing them to carry out a militancy strike. “Some videos regarding tactics of grenade lobbying were also found in the mobile phones of the associates,” police said.

Indian army in another statement said that in intelligence based well coordinated joint operation of Army and J&K Police; two militants with explosive material were apprehended from a suspected vehicle near Galutha Harni in Mendhar of district Poonch.

“The apprehended militants are likely from outfit ‘Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force,” the army statement. “Search operation is still on to recover more arms or explosive material from their hideouts.”