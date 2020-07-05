Gujjar body demands extension of livelihood programme to JK

Demanding extension of newly launched centrally sponsored livelihood support scheme for tribal population, Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation, a Gujjar body, has demanded that government should implement the scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tribal researcher Dr Javaid Rahi of TRCF said the scheme would have positive potential to achieve greater financial autonomy for tribes of the state.

”It will also promote entrepreneurship among tribal communities,” he said.

He said a detailed memorandum on behalf of Gujjars of J&K was sent to Prime Minister, Union Tribal Minister, urging them to include Jammu and Kashmir in the list like Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Telengana.

He said such steps can cater to development and promotion of livelihood avenues in areas like farm, non-farm, forest-based allied sectors through entrepreneurship and skill development.