Guns roar along LoC in Nowshera, Balakote areas

The armies of India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged heavy gunfire, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera and Balakote areas of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Officials said that in Baba Khori area of Nowshera sector, violation of ceasefire started at around 03 PM on Sunday afternoon and lasted for over two hours.

“Pak army fired with small arms and also shelled the areas using mortars and the area of Baba Khori got rattled with firing and shelling.” officials said.

They added that in Balakote sector area of Poonch’s Mendhar including Barooti, Basooni, Pak army violated ceasefire and shelled the area with mortars.

Indian army also retaliated befittingly to the unprovoked firing and shelling in the area with no loss reported as of now, the officials said.