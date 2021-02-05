Guns roar on LoC in Saujiyan area

Months long silence of guns on Line of Control in Saujiyan area of Line of Control in Poonch came to an end with armies of India and Pakistan started to exchange gunfire in late evening hours of Friday. Officials said that violation of ceasefire started on LoC in Saujiyan area falling under Mandi tehsil of Poonch district.

” Firing and shelling that started at around 10 PM is going on continuously when last reports were received.” said officials.

They added to have no immediate reports of any loss of life or injury so far.