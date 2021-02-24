Gupkar parties losing ground: BJP

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) J&K General Secretary Vibodh Gupta Wednesday said that Gupkar parties had lost ground in the entire J&K and had become “parties of tweets”.

A statement of BJP issued here quoted Gupta as saying that the different constituents of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) were doing no work among the people and losing one leader after another.

“It is a frustrated and depressed alliance trying its best to mislead people,” he said.

Gupta said BJP’s purpose was to ensure “equitable and inclusive development” in J&K.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was working through a vision and mission to make the country developed and prosperous.

The statement said that addressing the gathering, BJP leader Devinder Manyal said that development was for all and this was the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

It said that BJP leader Rajiv Sharma said Government of India schemes including the Ayushman Bharat had improved country’s health and education sector.