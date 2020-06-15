Gupta calls on LG Murmu

Kuldeep Raj Gupta, former Vice Chairman, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People Monday called on Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu here at Raj Bhavan.

Gupta apprised the LG about various issues regarding welfare of the Pahari speaking people of Jammu and Kashmir and also submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to construction of border bunkers, issuance of Pahari certificate, issues of daily-rated workers and execution of road development projects.

The LG assured Gupta that all the genuine issues and demands projected by him shall be taken up for their early redressal and urged him to continue his sustained endeavours towards promoting public welfare.