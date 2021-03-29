Gurez BDC chairperson joins BJP

Block Development Council (BDC) Chairperson from Gurez, Famida Bano along with a number of Panchs, Sarpanchs and other supporters, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of BJP J&K General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul at party’s Jammu headquarters here Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Kaul said that Famida Bano’s joining would boost the morale of the workers in that particular segment.

He said that Gurez was a very sensitive and strategic constituency in Bandipora district in Kashmir. “There is a huge neglect and deprivation because of the discrimination of the traditional political parties which were governing the state for last 7 decades,” Kaul said.

Former MLC Surinder Ambardar said that Gurez would be developed as a model constituency in future with the sincere efforts of BJP leaders.

He said that people of Gurez had shown their patriotism by negating separatism and militancy for last 3 decades. “They are wedded to the nationalism and are echoing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Famida said that she decided to join the BJP with a view that she would be able to serve the land in an empowered way.

She also expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership and said that she would never let the party down and work to empower the most-important pillar of democracy.