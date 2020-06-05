Hakeem Yaseen demands financial package for horticulture, transport, media

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen on Friday demanded a comprehensive financial package for fruit growers , transporters and media fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Yaseen said these vital sectors have been hit hard due to the coronovirus pandemic.

While demanding the package, Yaseen said the unprecedented crisis has put all those people in dock who earn their livelihood in these sectors.

He urged the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to immediately announce a suitable financial stimulus to help fruit growers, transporters and journalists to overcome hardships.

He said besides waiving off Kissan Credit Card loans, the government should extend marketing facilities to cherry and strawberry growers to save them from bankruptcy.

He said fruit growers have been continuously facing lockdown from August 5 last year due to which they could not sell their produce.

He said the condition of transporters was miserable who like fruit growers have become the first causality of the pandemic.

Yaseen strongly advocated the demands of media associations regarding a package for the coronovirus hit media industry.