Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 12, 2021, 11:14 PM

'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' | In J&K 4 districts to have 100% piped water supply by April: CS

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 12, 2021, 11:14 PM

The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired a meeting to review the progress made under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide safe drinking water to all the rural population of Jammu and Kashmir.

Administrative Secretaries of Jal  Shakti Department along with Chief Engineers of Jammu & Kashmir and concerned Executive Engineers participated in the meeting.

Trending News

COVID19 vaccination drive launched across Kashmir

Healthcare workers in Baramulla receive vaccine shots; admin terms moment historic

Representational Photo

Subordinate courts in Kashmir resume work after winter vacation

Representational Photo

Extortionist module busted in Sopore: Police

Secretary, Jal Shakti Department apprised the Chief Secretary that efforts are underway to utilize the existing skillsets of departmental experts to achieve faster execution of projects in six districts namely Reasi, Samba, Poonch Pulwama, Bandipora, and Shopian.

It was informed that under Phase I, universal tap water coverage has been achieved in the districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal, whereas works in the districts of Reasi and Samba are underway and will be completed shortly.

Related News